Henry County Health Center Foundation Art Auction

Henry County Health Center Foundation will hold a Benefit Art Auction Sunday May 12th thru Thursday May 16th at Park Place Elder Living on the campus of Henry County Health Center. This auction is in conjunction with the celebration of National Nursing Home Week.

Eight Park Place elders have donated paintings to the fundraising Art Auction. The artwork will be on display at Park Place Elder Living and will be marked by number and artist. Silent auction bids for the artwork will be accepted from Sunday, May 12th through Thursday, May 16th during the Open House celebration and activities at Park Place. Winning bidders will be contacted on Friday, May 17th.

The theme for this year’s National Nursing Home Week celebration at Park Place is “Live Soulfully”. A variety of other special events will be featured throughout the week.

The Art Auction is open to the general public and proceeds will be used to support programs of the HCHC Foundation.