Henry County Health Center creates $18.7 million impact on local economy

Henry County Health Center generates 372 jobs that add $18,704,917 to Henry County’s economy, according to the latest study by the Iowa Hospital Association. In addition, Henry County Health Center associates by themselves spend $4,428,112 on retail sales and contribute $265,687 in state sales tax revenue.

“By providing high quality healthcare services to our area communities, HCHC is able to serve the healthcare needs of our population and keep our economy moving forward. This Iowa Hospital Association study is evidence of how Henry County Health Center positively impacts our county’s economy by employing a large number of area residents, and purchasing goods and services from local businesses. This all contributes to the strength of our economy. The quality healthcare services that HCHC provides also bring individuals to Mt. Pleasant from other communities who purchase from local businesses while in town. In addition, a vibrant health center plays a vital role in attracting new business, industry and residents to our area,” explained HCHC CEO Robb Gardner.

The IHA study examined the jobs, income, retail sales and sales tax produced by hospitals and the rest of the state’s healthcare sector. The study was compiled from hospital-submitted data on the American Hospital Association’s Annual Survey of Hospitals and with software that other industries have used to determine their economic impact.

The study found that Iowa hospitals provide over 72,000 direct jobs with 127,500 total jobs either directly or indirectly tied to hospitals. Iowa hospitals provide $4.5 billion in direct worker income with $6.8 billion in worker income directly or indirectly tied to hospitals, and $1.9 billion in retail sales, generating $111.3 million in state sales tax revenue.

Those making up the health sector include hospitals; offices of physicians, dentists and other health practitioners; nursing homes and assisted living; other medical and health services including home health care, county health departments, hospice, durable medical equipment suppliers, etc.; and pharmacies. Health jobs fuel Iowa’s economy through 324,977 total jobs, $16.6 billion in total economic impact, $4.5 billion in taxable retail sales, and $270.4 million in state sales tax paid to the State of Iowa.

–30–