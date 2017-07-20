Henry County Health Center Achieves accreditation with ACHC

Henry County Health Center proudly announces its approval of accreditation status by Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for the services of HCHC’s Sleep Lab.

Achieving accreditation is a process where healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.

“The recent successful accreditation status by Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) by our sleep lab serves as confirmation of our outstanding practice. Our community and our patients can be confident that their sleep health needs are being met by a facility and staff who have been certified by an independent organization ensuring that HCHC meets those prescribed standards,” commented Devan Rhum, Director of Specialty Services. “We have worked hard to attain this certification and we will continue to follow the high standards to maintain our certified status.”

ACHC is a not-for-profit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. ACHC is ISO 9001:2008 certified and has CMS Deeming Authority for Home Health, Hospice and DMEPOS.

Sleep Studies at HCHC

Henry County Health Center’s medical team can effectively diagnose and treat sleep problems at HCHC’s Sleep Diagnostic Lab.

For individuals who think they might have a sleep disorder, they should first consult with their primary care physician, who will take a medical history and may do a physical exam. If necessary, a sleep study is done.

A sleep study is performed during normal sleep hours. A quiet, comfortable room free of distractions is provided. Before patients go to sleep, electrodes are attached to the face, scalp, chest and legs to monitor brain, nerve and muscle activity. Breathing patterns and eye movements are also monitored. All of the information from the study is evaluated by a physician trained in sleep disorders. The physician will be able to diagnose a disorder and recommend treatment.

–more–

The diagnosis and treatment costs of most sleep disorders are covered by medical insurance. Call your health insurance company if you have questions regarding coverage.

If you believe that either you, your spouse or your child suffers from a sleep disorder, consult your physician.

For more information about sleep disorders or about HCHC’s sleep lab, please call 385-6104 or visit https://www.hchc.org/home/health-services/cardiopulmonary-services/sleep-lab/.