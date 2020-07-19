Henry County Fair Beef & Rabbit Show Results

Henry County Fair Beef & Rabbit Show ResultsWritten by Theresa Rose on July 19, 2020
Here are the results from the Henry County Fair Beef Show held Saturday….
Grand Champion Market Beef-Cole Meyer, Reserve-Lars Smith
Champion Market Heifer-Morgan Meyer, Reserve-Grace Sheets
Market Steer Division 1-Ethan Graber, Reserve Alexis Francy
Division 2-Anna Anderson, Reserve Carter Loyd
Division 3-Cole Meyer, Reserve Lars Smith
Champion County Raised Market Beef-Mitchel Moothart
Return Bucket Calf-Madison Nichting
From the Breeding Beef portion of the show….
Grand Champion Heifer-Grace Sheets, Reserve-Katie Miller
Champion Angus-Grant Anderson, Reserve-Abigail Miller
Champion Simmental-Grace Sheets, Reserve-Ethan Graber
Champion AOB-Katie Miller, Reserve-Zenlyn Lee
Champion Crossbred-Alexa Lair, Reserve-Elijah McGohan
Champion County Raised Breeding Heifer-Katie Miller
Champion Cow/Calf-Grace Sheets, Reserve-Alexis Francy
Adaline McLain was the big winner in the Henry County Fair Rabbit Show. Adaline brought the Best Breeding Pair, Best Commercial Rabbit and the Reserve, Best Fancy Rabbit, the Best Home Born Raised and Reserve. She also showed the Best of Show Rabbi. Owen Nehring had the Best of Opposite Rabbit and also the Reserve Fancy Rabbit.