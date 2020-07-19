Henry County Fair Beef & Rabbit Show Results

Here are the results from the Henry County Fair Beef Show held Saturday….

Grand Champion Market Beef-Cole Meyer, Reserve-Lars Smith

Champion Market Heifer-Morgan Meyer, Reserve-Grace Sheets

Market Steer Division 1-Ethan Graber, Reserve Alexis Francy

Division 2-Anna Anderson, Reserve Carter Loyd

Division 3-Cole Meyer, Reserve Lars Smith

Champion County Raised Market Beef-Mitchel Moothart

Return Bucket Calf-Madison Nichting

From the Breeding Beef portion of the show….

Grand Champion Heifer-Grace Sheets, Reserve-Katie Miller

Champion Angus-Grant Anderson, Reserve-Abigail Miller

Champion Simmental-Grace Sheets, Reserve-Ethan Graber

Champion AOB-Katie Miller, Reserve-Zenlyn Lee

Champion Crossbred-Alexa Lair, Reserve-Elijah McGohan

Champion County Raised Breeding Heifer-Katie Miller

Champion Cow/Calf-Grace Sheets, Reserve-Alexis Francy

Adaline McLain was the big winner in the Henry County Fair Rabbit Show. Adaline brought the Best Breeding Pair, Best Commercial Rabbit and the Reserve, Best Fancy Rabbit, the Best Home Born Raised and Reserve. She also showed the Best of Show Rabbi. Owen Nehring had the Best of Opposite Rabbit and also the Reserve Fancy Rabbit.