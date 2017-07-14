Henry County Fair Queen Crowned

The 2017 Henry County Fair Queen is Danielle Broeker. Danielle is the daughter of Brent and Wanda of Mt. Pleasant. She will be a senior at Mt. Pleasant High School. Ashley Schinstock, the daughter of Randy and Sharon of Mt. Pleasant, is First Runner Up and Miss Congeniality is Ella Francis, the daughter of Candi and David Francis of New London.

Tonight the announcement of the 2017 Henry County Fair Queen and our interview with the Queen is brought to you by Contitech…..the Mt. Pleasant division of Continental….a global company that knows how to keep it local.