HENRY COUNTY FAIR BUCKET CALF SHOW

The winner in the 1st class of calves in the Bucket Calf Show at the Henry County Fair was Maddee Carver and runnerup was Troy Unternahrer. Class Two was won by Grant Anderson and runnerup was GiGi Olson. Judge for the show was Chuck Albright.

The Farm Bureau non-competitive bucket and bottle calf show was emceed by Cory McLaughlin, she is from the Mediapolis area and is involved in a show cattle business.