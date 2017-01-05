Henry County Extension to Host Beginning Beekeeper Course in February

Mt Pleasant- Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Henry County is hosting a Beginning Beekeeper Course on Thursday evenings in February. Classes will meet from 6pm to 9pm on February 2, 9, 16 and 23 at the Henry County Extension Office in Mt. Pleasant.

This 4-part course is open to all interested individuals and will be led by Southeast Iowa Beekeepers, Dave and Ray Tull. “We are very excited to be able to offer this beginning beekeeper course!” said Darbee Wellman, Henry County Extension Ag and Youth Educator. “Dave and Ray have been beekeepers in our area for many years and we look forward to them sharing their knowledge and experience to help new beekeepers get started.”

Participants are required to pre-register and space is limited. This class fills up fast! The fee for the course is $25/individual or $35/couple (sharing a book), which will cover the cost for books and refreshments. Registrations and payments will be taken until the class is full or no later than January 27, 2017. If you have any questions or would like to register please stop by the Henry County Extension Office, located at 127 N. Main Street in Mt. Pleasant, or call 319-385-8126.

ISU Extension and Outreach is part of an educational network supported by Iowa State University, local county governments, and the United States Department of Agriculture. ISU Extension and Outreach works to provide learning opportunities for citizens of Iowa by providing unbiased, research-based information that will improve quality of life.

