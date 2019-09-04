Henry County Emergency Medical Services Concerns

The future of Emergency Medical Services for Henry County continues to be a concern for the Henry County Board of Supervisors and Henry County Health Center. The board met with HCHC Chief Operating Officer Michelle Rosell and interim director of Emergency Medical Services Jacob Dodds Tuesday at the request of Supervisor Marc Lindeen. Lindeen is on a planning committee meeting today with Jefferson County to discuss the possibility of moving the current ems to a new regional service. The supervisors don’t know yet if they favor of regionalization but Lindeen said he feels the county is obligated to make sure county residents have reliable emergency services. Rosell spoke on behalf of HCHC saying the hospital’s vision is that ems should be a county service leaning towards a collaboration but she repeated hospital CEO Robb Gardner’s assertion that it can not be under HCHC ownership. It’s complicated but in terms of calculating government reimbursements, because HCHC is classified as a critical access hospital, EMS is considered a non-allowable service, along with OB, long-term care and public health. Public health has already been transferred over to the county. The expense of EMS inflates the hospital’s total reimbursements overall which is what the federal government looks at. In other words the nearly half million dollar per year cost of providing ems negatively impacts HCHC’s cost report and costs the hospital federal dollars. Add that to the fact that the number of emergency calls continue to go up and the county ambulance service can’t afford to buy another rig or hire more EMTs to keep up with the increasing need.