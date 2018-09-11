HENRY COUNTY ELECTION POLLING PLACES

During the last election Henry County voters from Central Precinct and the four wards in Mount Pleasant were subjected to uncomfortable conditions at the polling sites. There is no air conditioning at Cottrell Gym or the adjacent old wrestling room. A decision was made by the Henry County Auditor to move those sites to where air conditioning is available. Even though most elections are held in the cooler months, the Auditor said if there was to be a change that it would be a permanent change. The new locations are listed below and only affect the polling sites previously located at Cottrell Gym in Mount Pleasant.

CENTRAL PRECINCT: Emergency Management 900 W Washington St, Mt Pleasant, Iowa- includes– Trenton Township, Tippecanoe Township and Marion Township, Center Township; Cities of Rome and Westwood.

PRECINCT WARD I: Faith Christian Outreach Church- 1302 E Washington St. – Mt Pleasant

PRECINCT WARD II: Faith Christian Outreach Church- 1302 E Washington St. – Mt Pleasant

PRECINCT WARD III: Faith Christian Outreach Church- 1302 E Washington St.- Mt Pleasant

PRECINCT WARD IV: Faith Christian Outreach Church- 1302 E Washington St.- Mt Pleasant

No longer located at Cottrell Gymnasium.

Starting of the November 6, 2018 General Election.

POLLING PLACES REMAIN THE SAME

NORTHWEST PRECINCT: Wayland City Hall) includes – Jefferson Township; Wayne Township residents living west of James Ave; Cities of Wayland, Coppock and Olds.

NORTHEAST PRECINCT: Winfield City Hall) includes – Scott Township and Canaan Township; Wayne Township residents living east of James Ave; Cities of Winfield and Mt Union.

SOUTHWEST PRECINCT Salem City Hall) includes – Salem Township, Jackson Township; Cities of Salem and Hillsboro.

SOUTHEAST PRECINCT – New London Community Center – 112 W Main St. – New London includes – New London Township, Baltimore Township; City of New London.