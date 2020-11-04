Henry County Unofficial Voting Results Updated

Henry County held true as voting predominately Republican as far as the state and national contests. In the State Senate District 42 race in Henry County Jeff Reichman led the incumbent Democrat Rich Taylor 5,764 to 3,756. These unofficial totals do not include results from Lee, Jefferson, or Washington Counties.

Incumbent State Rep Joe Mitchell leads his challenger Jeff Feager 6,635 to 2,764 with just Henry County results available. Again, parts of Lee County, Jefferson County and Washington County are in the district.

There were three County Board of Supervisor candidates but only two open seats the top two vote getters were

Chad White and Greg Moeller and then Dave Beaber. White received 6,401 votes, incumbent Moeller 5,267 and Beaber garnered 3,399.