HENRY COUNTY COURTHOUSE CAPTURES COMMUNITY PRIDE AWARD

MOUNT PLEASANT—The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to recognize businesses and organizations that make an investment to better the Mount Pleasant community with their Community Pride Award. This quarter’s recipient is the Henry County Courthouse.

In 1839, Henry County became host to the first courthouse in Iowa, located on what is now Central Park in Mount Pleasant. The courthouse as we know it today was built in 1914 and in 1981 was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Courthouse is a beacon of pride for residents and a routine stop for visitors into our community.

“The Community Pride Award is being given to the Henry County Courthouse for their outstanding efforts in keeping the grounds beautiful year-round. The courthouse yard is a wonderful gateway into our downtown with the beautiful landscaping, the flags waving in the wind and the impeccably mowed yard. They set a wonderful example of what we should all aspire to be in this community”, said Kristi Ray, Executive Vice President of the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance.

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors created the Community Pride Award to honor those businesses and organizations that showcase exceptional maintenance and investment in their properties and to encourage others to follow their lead. Recent recipients include Lomont Molding, Hearth & Home Technologies and the Iris Bowling Center and Splitz Lounge.

The Henry County Courthouse will be recognized with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, July 3 at 10:15 am at the Board of Supervisors meeting with a ribbon cutting immediately following. Groundskeeper Gerry Rauenbuehler will cut the ribbon and accept the award on behalf of the Henry County Courthouse.

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance exists to improve the quality of life for Henry County residents through economic growth. The Chamber consists of 340 businesses, organizations and individual members. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance includes the Mount Pleasant Area Development Commission, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Mount Pleasant and Henry County Tourism.