Henry County Court House Open to Public June 8

The Henry County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to open the Court House to the public June 8. Anyone wishing to do business in person at the Court House should call ahead to find out what specific procedures the individual departments and offices may have in place.

June 9 the Henry County Board of Supervisors return to holding regular meeting on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 am. The Facebook video meetings will end and the public may attend in person.