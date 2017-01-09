Henry County Conservation Receives Education Award

The Henry County Conservation Department was notified on December 22nd, that they are the recipient of the 2016 Outstanding Environmental Education (EE) Program (2 or less full-time equivalent naturalists) For Excellence in EE Programming by an Agency or Institution. This “Conservation and Environmental Excellence Awards Program” is a highly competitive award given by the Iowa Association of Naturalists and the Iowa Conservation Education Coalition. A plaque will be presented to the Henry County Conservation Department at the Iowa Association of County Conservation Board’s annual Winterfest conference in Waterloo this January.

The award is based on environmental education programs uniquely suited to the needs in Henry County. Included in the application narrative was a brief history of the program; goals and evaluations of the EE program; creative programming by staff naturalists; staff size (include paid, full time staff, and seasonal staff); numbers of programs given plus number of participants; passive interpretation efforts; and annual EE budget.

The Henry County Conservation Department oversees four parks and seven recreation areas totaling over 900 acres. “Conservation Through Education” is our motto. In January 2005, the Henry County Conservation Board approved the hiring of a naturalist in an effort to expand the environmental education program under its direction. Since that time, the Henry County Conservation Department’s Environmental Education Program has shown exponential growth. Residents participating in programs in 2004 numbered only 400. In 2005 numbers increased to 1,520. The program has continued to grow each year and in 2016, over 17,200 people took part in 674 environmental education programs provided by the Henry County Conservation Department’s naturalist, Cari Nicely, and former ranger-naturalist, Trenton Hoekstra.

Environmental education programs are comprised of monthly At the Park programs which include yearly favorites such as outdoor cooking and the fall night hike; Adult Conservation-Oriented Responsible Neighbors (ACORN) activities for folks over 18 years of age; youth summer camps; school field trips to Oakland Mills Park and Nature Center; and classroom visits in the Henry County School district.

Jackie McCord, a New London Clark Elementary teacher, stated at the beginning of the 2016-17 school year: “…. the 4th graders last year increased their Iowa Assessment in science by 14%…. You (Henry County’s EE program) are a big part of our science here in 4th grade and I wanted to thank you.”

The Henry County Conservation Department wants to thank the principals and all faculty members at all of the Henry County schools for the collaboration with our program.

Cari Nicely, department naturalist, acknowledged, “We couldn’t do what we do if it weren’t for such incredible support by the public for all our programs- in school or otherwise.”