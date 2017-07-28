Henry County City Councils Endorse Law Center Vote

Written by Theresa Rose on July 28, 2017

 

Mike Hampton and Kay Denning, co-chairs of COPs, announced today that the

 

Mt. Pleasant, New London, Winfield, Olds, Wayland, Westwood and Salem

 

city councils have passed resolutions of support for the proposed Henry County
Law Center.

 

 

“We appreciate Henry County Sheriff Rich McNamee appearing before all

 

the city councils in Henry County.  He gave a formal presentation to each council and

 

answered all questions posed by the city council members,” Hampton reported.

 

 

Denning announced that as of Thursday afternoon, 930 absentee ballots have been cast at

 

the Henry County Auditor’s Office.  “We also appreciate the citizens of Henry County who

 

have voted early. We encourage folks who haven’t already voted to vote on

 

Tuesday, August 1.”

 

 

 

Henry County polling sites will be open on Tuesday, August 1, from 7:00 a.m. –

 

8:00 p.m.  Mount Pleasant Wards 1 – 4 and Center Township will vote at Cottrell Gym,

 

Northwest precinct at Wayland Community Building, Northeast precinct at Winfield

 

City Hall, Southeast precinct at New London Community Center and Southwest precinct

 

at Salem Community Center.

 