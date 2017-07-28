Henry County City Councils Endorse Law Center Vote

Mike Hampton and Kay Denning, co-chairs of COPs, announced today that the

Mt. Pleasant, New London, Winfield, Olds, Wayland, Westwood and Salem

city councils have passed resolutions of support for the proposed Henry County

Law Center.

“We appreciate Henry County Sheriff Rich McNamee appearing before all

the city councils in Henry County. He gave a formal presentation to each council and

answered all questions posed by the city council members,” Hampton reported.

Denning announced that as of Thursday afternoon, 930 absentee ballots have been cast at

the Henry County Auditor’s Office. “We also appreciate the citizens of Henry County who

have voted early. We encourage folks who haven’t already voted to vote on

Tuesday, August 1.”

Henry County polling sites will be open on Tuesday, August 1, from 7:00 a.m. –

8:00 p.m. Mount Pleasant Wards 1 – 4 and Center Township will vote at Cottrell Gym,

Northwest precinct at Wayland Community Building, Northeast precinct at Winfield

City Hall, Southeast precinct at New London Community Center and Southwest precinct

at Salem Community Center.