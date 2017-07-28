Henry County City Councils Endorse Law Center Vote

Henry County City Councils Endorse Law Center VoteWritten by Theresa Rose on July 28, 2017
Mike Hampton and Kay Denning, co-chairs of COPs, announced today that the
Mt. Pleasant, New London, Winfield, Olds, Wayland, Westwood and Salem
city councils have passed resolutions of support for the proposed Henry County
Law Center.
“We appreciate Henry County Sheriff Rich McNamee appearing before all
the city councils in Henry County. He gave a formal presentation to each council and
answered all questions posed by the city council members,” Hampton reported.
Denning announced that as of Thursday afternoon, 930 absentee ballots have been cast at
the Henry County Auditor’s Office. “We also appreciate the citizens of Henry County who
have voted early. We encourage folks who haven’t already voted to vote on
Tuesday, August 1.”
Henry County polling sites will be open on Tuesday, August 1, from 7:00 a.m. –
8:00 p.m. Mount Pleasant Wards 1 – 4 and Center Township will vote at Cottrell Gym,
Northwest precinct at Wayland Community Building, Northeast precinct at Winfield
City Hall, Southeast precinct at New London Community Center and Southwest precinct
at Salem Community Center.