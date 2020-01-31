Henry County Caucus Sites Both Parties

Monday, February 3 both Republican and Democratic caucuses will be held across the state of Iowa. Here in in Henry County Republicans are encouraged to turn out for this part of the political election process even though Donald Trump will probably be the candidate. Republican caucus sites are as follows:

Central Precinct and the four precincts in Mt. Pleasant will all be held at the First United Methodist Church.

Northeast Precinct-Winfield United Methodist Church

Northwest Precinct-Waco School Library in Wayland

Southeast Precinct-New London Community Center

Southwest Precinct-Salem School gym

National media will be in Iowa closely following the caucus process, even though there still may not be a clear front runner by the end of the night. Henry County Democrats will caucus at the following sites:

Central-Mt. Pleasant Middle School Cafeteria

Mt. P. 1-Van Allen Elementary School gym

Mt. P. 2-Iowa Wesleyan University Social Hall

Mt. P 3- Lincoln Elementary School

Mt. P 4-Mt. Pleasant High School Library

Northeast-WMU middle school gym

Northwest-WACO School practice gym in Wayland

Southeast-New London School

Southwest-Salem Community Center