Henry County Caucus Sites Both Parties

Henry County Caucus Sites Both PartiesWritten by Theresa Rose on January 31, 2020
Monday, February 3 both Republican and Democratic caucuses will be held across the state of Iowa. Here in in Henry County Republicans are encouraged to turn out for this part of the political election process even though Donald Trump will probably be the candidate. Republican caucus sites are as follows:
Central Precinct and the four precincts in Mt. Pleasant will all be held at the First United Methodist Church.
Northeast Precinct-Winfield United Methodist Church
Northwest Precinct-Waco School Library in Wayland
Southeast Precinct-New London Community Center
Southwest Precinct-Salem School gym
National media will be in Iowa closely following the caucus process, even though there still may not be a clear front runner by the end of the night. Henry County Democrats will caucus at the following sites:
Central-Mt. Pleasant Middle School Cafeteria
Mt. P. 1-Van Allen Elementary School gym
Mt. P. 2-Iowa Wesleyan University Social Hall
Mt. P 3- Lincoln Elementary School
Mt. P 4-Mt. Pleasant High School Library
Northeast-WMU middle school gym
Northwest-WACO School practice gym in Wayland
Southeast-New London School
Southwest-Salem Community Center