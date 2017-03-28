Henry County Cattlemen Continue to Help

The Henry County Cattlemen continue to work on assistance for their fellow cattle producers in Kansas, one of the states dealing with destruction and loss from wildfires. Hay, gluten pellets and distiller grains have already been transported to a distribution site near Ashland and Meade, Kansas. Craig Grothe, President of the Henry County Cattle said Monday the desperate need for assistance continues. And while hay is still being accepted, cash donations are also important. The local cattlemen would like to raise money to purchase fencing materials. The plan is then to take a crew down to Kansas and help build new fences. The Cattlemen Board of Directors have tickets for a drawing for a quarter beef. For tickets or to make a donations contact Carl Lund at 319-750-6708, Tom Miller at 931-7293 or Loyd Bank at 931-5028.