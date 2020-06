Henry County Board of Supervisors

AGENDA

June 4, 2020

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Resolutions

TSIP application – Franklin Ave (Agency to Fremont)

TSIP application – Dakota Ave (Wayland – to Washington County)

Work Session for EMS

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates

May be viewed on Facebook at henry county board of supervisors