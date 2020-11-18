Henry County Board of Supervisors Will Meet

November 18, 2020

Gary See, Vice-Chairman          Marc Lindeen, Chairman        Greg Moeller, Member    

           319-385-0759                                 319-385-0760                            319-385-0761________                      

The Board meeting is open to the public but those who are interested in attending should call one of the numbers listed above and the Supervisor who answers will open the court house doors. The doors remain locked yet this week.

 AGENDA

 

 

November 19, 2020

 

Approve Agenda

 

Approve Minutes

 

9:30 am – Jake Hotchkiss Secondary Road Department – Update.

 

Approve Claims

 

Other County Business as time allows

 

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates

 