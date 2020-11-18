Henry County Board of Supervisors Will Meet

Henry County Board of Supervisors Will MeetWritten by Theresa Rose on November 18, 2020
Gary See, Vice-Chairman Marc Lindeen, Chairman Greg Moeller, Member
319-385-0759 319-385-0760 319-385-0761________
The Board meeting is open to the public but those who are interested in attending should call one of the numbers listed above and the Supervisor who answers will open the court house doors. The doors remain locked yet this week.
AGENDA
November 19, 2020
Approve Agenda
Approve Minutes
9:30 am – Jake Hotchkiss Secondary Road Department – Update.
Approve Claims
Other County Business as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates