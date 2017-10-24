Henry County Board of Supervisors Meeting

The Henry County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday morning with the manager for the new law center and jail project. The purpose was to review three bids for soils investigation of a possible site for the project. On the recommendation of the project manager the board voted to go with GeoTechnics of Burlington at a cost of $4,700. Warner Engineer is currently working on a boundary survey and the project manager is close to have a preliminary design done. All this information should be ready the first part of November so it can be presented to the Department of Corrections. The DOC wants the information so it can make a final decision on giving about 9 acres of State land to the county for the law center and jail. The land is located along Grand Avenue south of Cox Chiropractic Clinic.