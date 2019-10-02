Henry County Board of Supervisors Meeting Agenda

Written by Theresa Rose on October 2, 2019

AGENDA

 

October 3, 2019

 

Approve Agenda

 

Approve Minutes

 

Approve Claims

 

9:00 Department Head Meeting

 

9:30 Sheriff Rich McNamee

Hiring and Equipment Purchase

 

9:45 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer

Motion to approve final plans for J20 HMA paving project

Motion to approve right-of-way contract for J20 HMA paving project

Motion to approve funding agreement for J20 HMA resurfacing project

 

Other county discussion as time allows

 

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates

 