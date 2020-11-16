Henry County Board of Supervisors Meeting Agenda

Henry County Board of Supervisors Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on November 16, 2020
AGENDA
November 12, 2020
Meeting Cancelled
November 17, 2020
Meeting Cancelled
November 19, 2020
Approve Agenda
Approve Minutes
9:30 am – Jake Hotchkiss Secondary Road Department – Update.
Approve Claims
Other County Business as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates
The Board of Supervisors meets regularly on Tuesday and Thursday mornings usually beginning at 9:00 AM. All meetings are open to the public unless, for purposes described in Code of Iowa Chapter 21, a closed meeting is necessary or advisable to protect the interests of individuals or the County. All persons are invited to take an active role in Henry County government. Agenda appointments will need to be scheduled through Henry County Auditor’s Office. You may address the Board (without an appointment) while they are in session if you are willing to wait your turn at an unscheduled agenda time.