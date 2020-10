Henry County Board of Supervisors Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

October 20, 2020

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

9:15 Bring off the Table Vacation of Road from October 13, 2020

For Discuss and Action

9:45 To Sell or Lease County Farm Ground

For Discussion and Possible Action

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates