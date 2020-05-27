Henry County Board of Supervisors Meeting Agenda

Henry County Board of Supervisors Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on May 27, 2020
AGENDA
May 28, 2020
Approve Agenda
Approve Minutes
Approve Claims
9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update
Award contract for Henry-Lee street bridge replacement
9:15 Sarah Berndt, CDS Monthly Update
FY 21 Iowa Department of Public Health
County Substance Abuse Prevention Grant
9:30 Public Hearing
County Budget Amendment FY20
Other County Business as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates
May be viewed on Facebook at henry county board of supervisors