Henry County Board of Supervisors Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

April 9, 2020

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Resolution to purchase single axle dump truck

2 Motions to promote employee

9:15 Approve Resolution for Hiring of Asst County Attorney

9:20 Rich McNamee Discussion of Sheriff Department

9:30 Bids and accept one for Removal of Fence

Around Exercise Yard of the Old Jail

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates

