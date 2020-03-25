Henry County Board of Supervisors Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

March 26, 2020

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Open bids for the following:

230th Street box culvert replacement

Approve Hire of Summer Intern

Approve Dust Control Companies

9:30 Sarah Berndt, CDS Monthly Update

9:45Shelley Van Dorin On COVID-19

10:00 Discussion with HCHC regarding EMS

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates

May be viewed on Facebook at henry county board of supervisors