Henry County Board of Supervisors Meet 11-7-17

AGENDA

November 7, 2017

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Motion to approve final plans for W55 railroad bridge

Motion to approve right-of-way contracts for W55 railroad bridge

9:30 Resolution Approving Hire of Part Time Adm Asst.

Other county discussion as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates