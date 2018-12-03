Henry County 4-H Awards

Over 70 4-Hers, Clover Kids and their families attended the 4-H Awards night in November at the Mount Pleasant Rec Center. It was a great night full of food, fun and celebration!

National 4-H Week Promotion

Fourth place: Salem Stars & Salem Sprouts Clover Kids

Third place: Wayne Soil Savers

Second place: Scott Sodbusters

First place: Jefferson Juniors

Back to Basics (clubs recognized for attendance and demonstrations)

4-H Wizards, Cooking Club 101, Jefferson Juniors, and the Scott Sodbusters.

Clubs who achieved recommended club activities for the year

Bronze certificate for achieving 4 out of 6 activities: Scott Sodbusters

Silver certificate for achieving 5 out of 6 activities: New London Lassies & Lads

Gold certificate for achieving 6 out of 6 activities in this 4-H year is: 4-H Wizards, Cooking Club 101, Jefferson Juniors, Salem Stars, Wayne Soil Savers

Clubs who donated club funds to the Iowa 4-H Foundation, 4-H’ers for 4-H Campaign

4-H Wizards, Cooking Club 101, and New London Pioneers

Club Leader Awards

5 years of service: Hollisa Lee, Nicole Syfert, Sadie Martin, and Stephanie Nelson

10 years of service: Christine Kuckes

20 years of service: Kathy Wright

Junior Achievement Awards

Jefferson Juniors: Grant Anderson

4-H Wizards: Beatrice Anderson

New London Lassies & Lads: Megan Lee & Alexa Lair

Salem Stars: Montanna Cone, Isaiah Denning, Alexis Francy, Natalie Francy, Kaylen Hunold, Zenlynn Lee, Gigi Olson, Lily Syfert, Emma Welcher, Mason Yocum

Leadership Awards (nominated by club leaders)

4-H Wizards – Best Worker: Whitney Vantiger

Cooking Club 101 – Best Fair Ad Salesman: Chase Van Bibber

New London Lassies & Lads – Junior Leader: Sophie Lounsbury

Salem Stars – Super Star Worker: Gigi Olson

Scott Sodbusters – Hardest Worker: Camden Buffington

Wayne Soil Savers – Best Leadership: Allie McArtor

Project Awards

Allie McArtor: Goats, Beef, Swine

Molly Miller: Beef

Kyle Moeller: Sheep, Swine, Horse

Zoe Runyon: Communication, Photography, Sewing

Anne Schnicker: Creative Arts, Visual Arts

Kenna Smith: Food & Nutrition, Clothing

Lillian VanAmerongen: Creative Arts-Visual Arts, Home Improvement

Senior Merit Awards (nominated by peers and leaders)

Allie McArtor, Sabrina Moody, Kyle Moeller

Senior Leadership Award

Zoe Runyon, Allie McArtor, Hunter Noble, and Anne Schnicker

Ag & Natural Resources Award

Allie McArtor

Citizenship Award

Allie McArtor and Hunter Noble

Henry County’s Outstanding Senior Member

Zoe Runyon

Volunteer of the Year

Brooke McArtor and Family

