Henry County 2018 General Election Candidates List

Henry County Supervisor

Vote for One 4 Year Term

Marc B Lindeen (Incumbent)

Henry County – County Attorney

Vote for One 4 Year Term

Darin Stater (Incumbent)

Henry County Recorder

Vote for One 4 Year Term

Mindy Dill-Fitzgibbons (Incumbent)

Henry County Treasurer

Vote for One 4 Year Term

Ana Lair (Incumbent)

Henry County Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioner

Vote for Two 4 Year Term

Rick Mallams (Incumbent)

Harlan Miller (Incumbent)

Henry County Board of Trustees

Vote for Two 6 Year Term

Robert G Meyer (Incumbent)

Joel Prottsman (Incumbent)

To Fill a Vacancy- Vote for One 4 Year Term

Carla McNamee