Henry Co. SWCD Organizational Meeting

The Henry County Soil & Water Conservation District

Commissioners will hold their 2018 organizational meeting on

Tuesday, January 2nd at 3.30 pm at the District office

located at 709 S. Iris St., Mt. Pleasant. Tentative agenda items include election of officers, approve district policies, approve 2018 Annual Plan of Work, approve minutes, watershed reports and cost share payments. These meetings are open to the public, if special accommodations are needed; please call the office at 385-2824 ext. 3.