Help Bail Out Winfield Dignitaries and Support Crooked Creek Days

(Courtesy of The Winfield Beacon/Wayland News)

In an effort to raise funds for the 2018 Crooked Creek day celebration, members of the Winfield City Council and the Mayor have been asked to donate their time to serve ‘time’ in the local jail.

On Saturday, March 24th around 9 AM the following people will be looking for your help!

Mayor Chris Finnell and

Councilpersons, Ryan Kinneberg, Tom Rodruck, Jennifer Wade and Rich Lauderdale will spend Saturday, March 24th in the ‘pokey’ until they have earned enough bail money for release.

The CCD Committee has come up with a story on each person stating the reason they have been confined.

Mayor Finnell was arrested and charged by the Crooked Creek Days Police with breaking and entering, theft, being under the influence and suspicion of using the volleyball court as a litterbox.

Councilperson Kinneberg was arrested and charged with identify theft, theft and grand larceny. Apparently he was trying to imitate Ryan Gosling.

Councilperson Tom Rodruck was arrested and charged with tampering of city street signs and illegal burning. It was said that he was scooping ‘poop’ and burning it in inappropriate places.

Councilperson Jennifer Wade was arrested and charged with kidnapping and operating a medical laboratory without the proper license. It appears that there was some ‘cloning’ going on.

Councilperson Richard Lauderdale was arrested and charged with reporting false news and eluding the police. Apparently he was seen in the Winfield Beacon office in Winfield changing some news; he eventually became the news and trying to escape on his golf cart.

Bail has been set at $1000 for each of the above offenders as they await trial. These persons will be contacting friends (that is if they have any left after the charges) in the hopes of raising funds for the 2018 Crooked Creek Days.