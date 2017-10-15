Helen K. Mathews

Helen K. Mathews, 87, of Mt. Union, IA, passed away on Thursday, October 12, 2017, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

According to Helen’s wishes, her body has been cremated. Visitation will begin after 12 noon on Thursday, October 19, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant, IA, where the family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. that evening. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, October 20, 2017, at Mt. Union United Methodist Church with Pastor Randy Moser officiating. Inurnment will be in Trinity Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Mt. Union United Methodist Church or Mt. Pleasant Community School District Foundation to be used for the learning disabilities program at Van Allen School. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.