Helen A. Loving

Helen A. Loving, 91, of West Point, Iowa passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at 2:59 a.m.

Helen was born on June 25, 1927 in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Henry J. and Emma E. (Wiggenjost) Fraune. She was one of ten children and graduated from Catholic Central High School in Fort Madison in1944. She worked for Sheaffer Pen Company in Fort Madison for 5 years. On November 5, 1949, she married James F. Loving in Fort Madison, Iowa. The couple owned and operated Jim’s Electric Service in West Point until the time of his death, November 17, 1987.

Helen was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point and the Altar & Rosary Society. She was a splendid cook and baker often sharing her wares with family, friends and neighbors. She loved children and spending time with her family. She enjoyed classical music, watching birds and filling out “Circle the Word” books. Helen had a “green thumb.” She played the piano, the harmonica and loved to jitterbug! If you didn’t know how to do these things, she’d teach you!

Surviving family include two daughters: Susan (Larry Pilarchik) Loving of Henderson, Nevada & Judith (David) Bliss of Carman, Illinois; one son: Joseph Loving of West Point, two sisters-in-law, several special cousins, and many beloved nieces and nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: James; three brothers: Paul Fraune, Robert Fraune, and James Fraune; six sisters: Alice Fedler, Joan Fraune, Ruth Krogmeier, Arline Walljasper, Viola Menke, and Louise Menke and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call after noon Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, Iowa where the family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a Parish Rosary recited at 4:30 p.m. and Christian Wake Service at 6:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 for Mrs. Loving at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, Iowa with Father Dennis Hoffman and Reverend Mark P. Spring as celebrants.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in West Point, Iowa.

Memorials have been established for West Point Fire & Rescue, Calvary Cemetery or the charity of your choice.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be made at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.