Heavy Rain in Henry County County

Heavy Rain in Henry County

The Mt. Pleasant area received just over an inch and quarter of rain in a short time between 1:30 and 2 pm Tuesday afternoon. The precipitation is needed but it over loaded the Mt. Pleasant storm sewer system creating a river down North Adams Street and a few lakes and ponds in certain intersections. It continued to rain after 2 pm but not as heavy. The official rainfall amount for the 24 hour period from 7 am Tuesday to 7 am Wednesday will be measured and announced during the Morning Show on KILJ Wednesday.