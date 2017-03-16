Heaton Supports Increased Flexibility for Schools

(DES MOINES) – On Wednesday the Iowa House debated and passed House File 564 and House File 565 which will provide school districts with more flexibility. House Files 564 and 565 both passed with bipartisan support, with Rep. Dave Heaton (R-Mount Pleasant) voting for both bills.

“K-12 education is one of the state’s top priorities and is something that Iowans value. These bills will give our school districts more flexibility with their resources,” said Heaton. “These bills recognize that no two school districts are exactly alike and will allow schools to meet the specific needs of their individual districts.”

House Republicans have worked with school board members, superintendents, and other school officials to find ways to maximize schools resources and allow them use those resources in ways that best fit their district.

House File 564 provides more flexibility for districts in a few of their “silos” of funding, allowing expanded uses of resources. With these changes there is a better opportunity to meet the needs of the students through these programs. House File 565 is an attempt to collect some of the large built-up balances that districts have in these funds, often due to the restrictions placed on the funding, and give districts the ability to use those funds in a way that meets the specific needs of the district.