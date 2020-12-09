Heather Dawn White

Heather Dawn White, 46, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Friends may call on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. The family will not be present. A memorial has been established in her memory. Cremation will follow the visitation.

