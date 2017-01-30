Heart Healthy Habits Workshop

Celebrate National Heart Health Month and learn heart healthy habits on Tuesday, February 7th at 5:30pm in the Fellowship Cup community room. Andrea Moeller and Linda Veldboom from HCHC’s Cardiopulmonary department will partner with a REC Center trainer to explain the risk factors for heart disease and share easy tips and exercises you can do to help prevent it. If interested call the Fellowship Cup at 319-385-3242 to sign up; there is no charge.

Healthy Henry County Communities is partnering with the Fellowship Cup to host a monthly community wellness education series. The next workshop will be March 7th and will focus on tips and recipes for National Nutrition Month. January’s freezer meals in the crock pot workshop is being rescheduled. This series is designed so that all residents of Henry County have the opportunity to learn about heathy habits. Visit facebook.com/HealthyHenryCounty or www.HealthyHenryCounty.org for updates about future workshops.