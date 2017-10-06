Healthy Crock-Pot Meals

Healthy Crock-Pot MealsWritten by Theresa Rose on October 6, 2017
Katie Westphal, BSN, RN
With cooler evenings on the horizon, warm meals and comfort food start to make a comeback this time of year. However, with jam packed schedules and school activities in the evenings, it can be difficult to find the time to make a healthy meal at home. This will often lead to fast food, take out, and more easy dinners on the go. Unfortunately, this can also add up to a lot of extra money and calories. In this month’s newsletter, I am sharing three crock-pot meals that you can prep ahead to help make your life a little simpler. Nothing feels better than knowing you have dinner ready before you even get home from work!
Asian Broccoli and Beef
Ingredients
- 2 1/4 pounds boneless beef chuck roast
- 1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 1/4 cup orange juice
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon toasted sesame oil (optional)
- 3 cups broccoli florets
- 2 tablespoons cold water
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 tablespoon orange marmalade or 1 teaspoon finely shredded orange peel
- 1/3 cup dry roasted cashews, coarsely chopped
- 3 cups hot cooked cellophane noodles or brown rice
Directions
- Trim fat from meat. Cut meat into 2-inch pieces. Place meat in a 4-quart slow cooker. In a small bowl combine soy sauce, 3 tablespoons of the orange juice, the ginger, garlic, and cayenne pepper. Pour mixture over meat in cooker.
- Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 8 to 10 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 5 hours. If desired, stir in sesame oil. If using low-heat setting, turn to high-heat setting. Add broccoli to cooker. Cover and cook about 15 minutes more or just until broccoli is tender.
- Using a slotted spoon, transfer meat to a medium bowl. Using two forks, break meat into smaller pieces. Add broccoli to meat in bowl; cover and keep warm.
- For sauce, strain cooking liquid through a fine-mesh sieve into a small saucepan. In a small bowl stir the water into cornstarch; stir into strained cooking liquid. Cook and stir over medium heat until slightly thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Remove from heat. Stir in orange marmalade and the remaining 1 tablespoon orange juice.
- Add cashews and about half of the sauce to meat mixture; toss gently to coat. Serve over hot cooked noodles. Pass the remaining sauce.
Nutrition Facts:
- Makes: 6 servings
- Prep 20 mins
- Slow Cook 8 hrs 15 mins to 10 hrs 15 mins (low) or 4 1/4 to 5 1/4 hours (high)
- Serving Size: 1 cup broccoli beef mixture plus 1/2 cup noodles
PER SERVING: 327 cal., 8 g total fat (2 g sat. fat), 70 mg chol., 481 mg sodium, 34 g carb. (2 g fiber, 5 g sugars), 28 g pro
Italian Herbed Chicken and Mozzarella Melts
Ingredients
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 8 skinless, boneless chicken thighs (about 2 pounds total)
- 2 medium green sweet peppers, thinly sliced
- 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed
- 1 cup bottled spaghetti sauce
- 1/2 cup coarsely chopped pitted Kalamata olives
- 1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese (4 ounces)
- 1/4 cup snipped fresh basil
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
- 8 slices whole grain Italian bread
- Apple slices (optional)
Directions
- Lightly coat a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Lightly coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Heat the skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook about 2 minutes or until light brown on both sides, turning once.
- Place sweet peppers in prepared slow cooker. Top with chicken. Sprinkle with rosemary. Pour spaghetti sauce over chicken.
- Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 6 1/2 to 7 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 1/4 to 3 1/2 hours.
- Preheat broiler. Line a baking sheet with foil; set aside. Using a slotted spoon transfer peppers and chicken to a medium bowl, reserving cooking juices. Using two forks pull chicken apart into coarse shreds. Add olives to chicken. In a small bowl combine mozzarella cheese, basil, and Parmesan cheese.
- Place bread on prepared baking sheet. Broil 4 to 5 inches from the heat for 1 to 2 minutes or until toasted. Turn over bread slices. Top each slice with some of the chicken mixture; drizzle each with about 1 tablespoon of the cooking juices. Sprinkle each with cheese mixture. Broil 1 to 2 minutes more or until toasted and cheese is melted. If desired, serve with apple.
- Makes: 5 servings
- Prep 20 mins
- Slow Cook 6 1/2 to 7 hours (low) or 3 1/4 to 3 1/2 hours (high)
- Broil 2 mins
- Serving Size: 1 open-face sandwich
PER SERVING: 296 cal., 10 g total fat (3 g sat. fat), 118 mg chol., 584 mg sodium, 20 g carb. (6 g fiber, 4 g sugars), 31 g pro
Italian Wild Rice Soup
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground pork
- 4 cups water
- 2 14 1/2 – ounce can lower-sodium beef broth
- 1 14 1/2 – ounce can no-salt-added diced tomatoes with basil, garlic, and oregano, undrained
- 1 6 – ounce can tomato paste
- 1 cup chopped onion (1 large)
- 3/4 cup wild rice, rinsed and drained
- 6 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons Italian seasoning, crushed
- 1 1/2 teaspoons paprika
- 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1 9 – ounce package fresh spinach, chopped
- 1/2 cup finely shredded Parmesan cheese (2 ounces)
Directions
- In a large skillet cook pork over medium heat until no longer pink, using a wooden spoon to break up meat as it cooks; drain off fat.
- In a 4- to 6-quart slow cooker combine cooked pork, the water, broth, tomatoes, tomato paste, onion, uncooked wild rice, garlic, Italian seasoning, paprika, fennel seeds, black pepper, salt, and crushed red pepper.
- Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 7 to 8 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 1/2 to 4 hours. Stir spinach into soup.
- Serve topped with cheese.
Makes: 8 Servings
Servings Per Recipe: 8
PER SERVING: 274 cal., 11 g total fat (5 g sat. fat), 45 mg chol., 315 mg sodium, 24 g carb. (6 g fiber, 8 g sugars), 20 g pro