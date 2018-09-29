Healthiest State Walk set for October 3rd

Healthy Henry County Communities invites you to come together with your neighbors, fellow community members, and hundreds of thousands of other Iowans to support the Healthiest State Initiative on October 3rd! The event’s slogan “Walk More. Connect More.” encourages participants to walk with a neighbor, friend, co-worker or family members.

We hope you’ll “Walk More. Connect More.” with us by walking 1 or 2 laps around Central Park. The walk will start from the southeast corner of the square by the steam engine between 11:30 and 12:30. Check with area restaurants about healthy to-go lunch options if you are walking over your lunch break. Even if you are not able to join our organized walk, we encourage you to go for a walk sometime during the day to support the goal to make Iowa a healthier state.

The Annual Walk also serves as a kick-off to Healthiest State Month, happening throughout October, encouraging Iowans to “Live 5-2-1-0” and reminding them that “Healthy Choices Count!” The Healthiest State Initiative’s goal is to make Iowa the healthiest state in the nation. Visit www.iowahealthieststate.com to learn more.

Visit facebook.com/HealthyHenryCounty or www.HealthyHenryCounty.org to learn more about Healthy Henry County Communities.