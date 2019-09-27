Healthiest State Walk set for October 2nd

The Healthy Henry County Communities coalition invites you to come together with your neighbors, fellow community members, and hundreds of thousands of other Iowans to support the Healthiest State Initiative on October 2nd! The event’s slogan “Walk More. Connect More.” encourages participants to walk with a neighbor, friend, co-worker or family members.

“Walk More. Connect More.” by walking a 2-block loop around downtown Mt. Pleasant. The walk will start from the southeast corner of the square by the steam engine between 11:30 and 12:30. Check with area restaurants about healthy to-go lunch options. Even if you are not able to join the organized walk, you can go for a walk sometime during the day to support the goal to make Iowa a healthier state. Visit www.iowahealthieststate.com/events/annual-walk/ to find other walks that may be closer to you.

The Annual Walk also serves as a kick-off to Healthiest State Month, happening throughout October, encouraging Iowans to “Live 5-2-1-0” and reminding them that “Healthy Choices Count!” The Healthiest State Initiative’s goal is to make Iowa the healthiest state in the nation. Visit www.iowahealthieststate.com to learn more.