Healthiest State Initiative Annual Walk a Success

DES MOINES, IOWA – October 4 , 2017 – Iowans in all 99 Iowa counties supported the Healthiest State Initiative with 30 minutes of walking, marking the third consecutive year in the Healthiest State Walk’s seven-year history that organized walks were held in all of Iowa’s 99 counties.

“The annual Healthiest State Walk is a great opportunity for Iowans to show their continuing support for Iowa to become the healthiest state in the nation,” said Jeff Russell, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Iowa and co-chair of the 2017 Healthiest State Walk. “More than 2 million Iowans have participated in the previous walks, and this year we once again wanted to focus on having an organized walk in every one of the 99 counties.”

Russell said that the Healthiest State Initiative’s partnership with Delta Dental successfully engaged Iowans throughout the state once again. “This year’s walk wanted Iowans to “get your walk on” and walk for 30 minutes and find a way to connect with the community.”

Efforts helped lead more than 850 walks throughout all 99 counties, but the Healthiest State encourages to use this day as a starting point to walking every day.

