Health Expo Helps High School Students Hone In On Career Options

West Burlington – SCC will host a Health Careers Expo at West Burlington’s campus on Thursday, Nov. 1 for area high school juniors and seniors.

From 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., students will get inside information from professionals about what it takes to work in health care fields that are in high demand. This includes medical coding and billing, respiratory care, medical assistant, emergency medical services, nursing, and nurse aide.

Leanne Krogmeier, one of the event planners, is pleased to offer this opportunity to connect students with health care professionals.

“The last two years of high school are pivotal years,” she says. “This event will introduce in-demand career tracks that the students may not have heard of or are interested in learning more about. They’ll even have opportunities to learn about our tools to experience what classes at SCC are like.”

The tools Krogmeier refers to are the simulated patients at the Health Professions Center that allow college students to practice real-life situations — from caring for heart attack patients to pregnant mothers — in class before they step into clinics. Additionally, SCC recently opened the doors to the John H. Witte Hall of Sciences, which has a zSpace, allowing students to closely study organs using 3-D technology.

“It’s always fun to see the kids’ excitement when they feel like they’ve come across the career track that’s right for them,” Krogmeier continues. “That’s what the day is about. Guiding students to discover careers that could be right for them.”