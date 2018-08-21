HCHC’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Program certified by industry leader

Henry County Health Center is proud to announce the certification of its Cardiac Rehabilitation program by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR). HCHC was recognized for its commitment to improving the quality of life by enhancing standards of care.

Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems (e.g., heart attacks, coronary artery bypass graft surgery) and pulmonary problems (e.g., chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [COPD], respiratory symptoms,) recover faster and improve their quality of life. Both programs include exercise, education, counseling, and support for patients and their families.

The Henry County Health Center Cardiac Rehabilitation Program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices. AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other professional societies. Each program is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee and Certification is awarded by the AACVPR Board of Directors.

AACVPR-certified programs are recognized as leaders in the field of cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation because they offer the most advanced practices available. AACVPR Program Certification is valid for three years.

HCHC Cardiac Rehab

HCHC’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Department offers a multi-level individualized program designed to help cardiac patients reach their highest level of health. HCHC’s program has received state and national accreditation from the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation. The program is staffed by registered nurses who have extensive experience in the field of Cardiac Rehab.

HCHC offers three phases of the Cardiac Rehabilitation program:

Phase I: An inpatient program designed to teach the cardiac patient and his or her family about heart disease and the recovery process, and to start the patient on a monitored and supervised exercise program.

Phase II: An outpatient cardiac program conducted three times per week designed to increase cardiovascular fitness. These exercise sessions are supervised and monitored by health professionals. In addition, educational classes are provided. Patients are instructed in risk factor awareness to help prevent further cardiovascular disease and to promote lifestyle changes.

Phase III: An outpatient maintenance program designed to help participants improve or maintain cardiovascular fitness and good health. In addition, this phase is designed for anyone who has any risk factors for heart disease and wants a safe, effective, individualized exercise program. The program’s purpose is to help clients achieve and maintain their cardiac fitness level in order to live healthy lives.

About AACVPR

Founded in 1985, the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation is a multidisciplinary organization dedicated to the mission of reducing morbidity, mortality and disability from cardiovascular and pulmonary disease through education, prevention, rehabilitation, research and disease management. Central to the core mission is improvement in quality of life for patients and their families.