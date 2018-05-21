HCHC Women’s Health Services receives national recognition for midwifery services

Henry County Health Center’s Women’s Health Services recently received national recognition from the American College of Nurse-Midwives (ACNM) as a 2017 ACNM “Triple Aim” Best Practice. Of the 257 practices participating in the 2017 ACNM Benchmarking Project, only 97 were designated with the Triple Aim recognition. HCHC’s Women’s Health Services is the only service in Iowa to make the best practice list for midwifery services.

“Triple Aim” Best Practice recognizes practices in midwifery which meet the Institute for Health Improvement “Triple Aim” of improving the patient experience, reducing cost of care, and improving the health of populations. This is demonstrated by high breastfeeding rates, low preterm birth and cesarean rates, and reporting fiscal variables. Those that achieve “Triple Aim” have primary cesarean birth rate of less than 23.9%, preterm birth rate less than 11.4%, exclusive breastfeeding in the first 48 hours of greater than 81%, and report fiscal outcomes. In addition, for HCHC’s size, HCHC’s services in midwifery were one of only three services in the nation named Best Practice for low postpartum hemorrhage rate.

The specific “Triple Aim” benchmarking data for midwifery services at HCHC is as follows:

Overall C-Section rate for calendar year 2017 was 20% while the national average is greater than 30%;

Primary C-Section rate was 15%;

NTSV (first pregnancy, term, single baby in head down position) C-Section rate was 7%;

Only 1.6% delivered at less than 37 weeks gestation which is a marker for quality prenatal care and maternal health;

Exclusively breastfeeding at discharge rate was 84.8%, any breastfeeding at discharge was 95%, and 95% of those women were still successfully breastfeeding at 6 weeks postpartum.

HCHC’s two Certified Nurse Midwives focus on partnering with women to provide unique, individualized care throughout all ages and stages of life, from puberty through the elderly years. Kendra Bonnesen, ARNP, FNP-C, CNM, and Kari Payne, ARNP, CNM, specialize in pregnancy, labor and birth, and provide general healthcare to women, gynecological services, family planning and newborn care. Michael Ryskin, MD, FACOG, is joining HCHC’s Women’s Health Services team in June and offers area women a full scope of obstetrical and gynecological services, both conservative and surgical. These services include, but are not limited to, pregnancy and delivery, menstrual disorders and menopause, pelvic pain, urinary incontinence, pelvic prolapse, family planning, infertility, and more.

For more information about HCHC’s Women’s Health Services or to make an appointment, please call 319-385-6770. Information can also be found at www.hchc.org/home/health-services/womenshealth.