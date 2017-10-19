HCHC welcomes physicians providing outreach services

Henry County Health Center welcomes three physicians who will be providing outreach services at the health center.

Due to HCHC General Surgeon Dr. Michelle Tansey’s extended leave, Dr. Timothy Monson and Dr. John Phillips from Great River Health Systems are providing outreach surgical services until Dr. Tansey returns. In addition to both physicians seeing patients at HCHC’s outpatient clinic, they will provide colonoscopy and endoscopy services. Dr. Monson will also provide minor outpatient general surgery. Dr. Phillips started at HCHC on October 18 and Dr. Monson begins October 30. During the time of Dr. Tansey’s absence, HCHC will not have a general surgeon on call. Great River Health Systems is prepared to take any emergent general surgery cases.

Dr. Mike McCoy, Great River Health Systems Obstetrician/Gynecologist, will provide outreach gynecology services at HCHC starting October 19. He will see patients in the clinic every other Thursday and will perform minor gynecological surgical services at HCHC.

For more information or to schedule appointments, please call 319-385-6770.