HCHC Trustees receive certification from IHA

Program Focuses on Best Practices in Hospital Governance

Henry County Health Center Trustees recently received certification from the Iowa Hospital Association’s (IHA) Board Certification Program. The HCHC Trustees were among a group of 73 Iowa hospital trustees who are the latest graduates of the program recognized on April 20 at the IHA Governance Forum held at the IHA Conference Center and the Embassy Suites Downtown in Des Moines.

“Every hospital needs engaged, informed and vital board members to function as an integral part of the hospital leadership team,” said Steve Baumert, CEO of Methodist Jennie Edmundson in Council Bluffs and a member of the IHA Board, who presented the certificates. “To help make that happen, IHA launched its Board Certification Program in 2010. As of today, more than 200 trustees have completed the program.”

Through this certification program, IHA has provided a framework to support Iowa hospitals in developing highly-effective board members. Goals of the program include:

Helping hospitals use governance best practices.

Promoting the coordination of care and the best use of resources.

Demonstrating to community stakeholders that Iowa hospitals are dedicated to accountability and transparency and are governed at the highest level of excellence.

The Iowa Hospital Association is a voluntary membership organization representing hospital and health system interests to business, government and consumer audiences. All of Iowa’s 118 community hospitals are IHA members.