HCHC Trustees receive certification from IHA

Program Focuses on Education and Governance Best Practices

Henry County Health Center Trustees were recently awarded certification from the Iowa Hospital Association’s (IHA) Board Certification Program.

This IHA Hospital Board Certification program provides a framework for hospital trustees and governing boards to demonstrate their individual and collective commitment to their governance roles and responsibilities. Certification is made up of two components: education and governance best practices.

Hospitals and health systems are recognized as One, Two, or Three Star Boards depending on the percentage of board members certified. HCHC is a Three Star Board which is the best rating as Three Star has the highest percentage of board members certified. All of HCHC’s board members completed the Hospital Board Certification Program.

Through this certification program, individual trustees and entire hospital boards show their community and its stakeholders including employers and businesses, lawmakers and hospital employees their commitment to serving in the best interests of the community.

“This IHA program provides a structure to support and promote hospitals in fostering highly-effective governance,” explained Robb Gardner, CEO of HCHC. “The trustees’ voluntary participation in this certification program is evidence of their commitment and dedication to HCHC’s mission to provide high quality, effective and efficient services.”