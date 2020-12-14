HCHC Trustees Meeting Agenda

MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Virtual meeting via Zoom

https://hchc-org.zoom.us/j/94734927443?pwd=dUFxU2xMcFdLbXc5a0drS1VnblVoQT09

Meeting ID: 947 3492 7443

Passcode: 442326

Dial-In: 312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 947 3492 7443

Mission: To enhance the health of individuals and communities through high quality, effective and efficient services

Vision: To be the healthcare provider and employer of choice

Values: Quality, Service, Teamwork, Accountability, Respect and Trust

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. ROLL CALL

Mr. Prottsman _______ Mrs. Olson ________ Mrs. Heaton ________

Mr. Meyer _______ Mr. Severson ________ Mrs. Towne _________

Mrs. McNamee ________

III. Consent agenda

A. Minutes of previous meeting & committees

B. Administrative Team Reports

IV. OLD BUSINESS

A. Construction update ♦ □

B. COVID-19 response ♦ □

C. Nominating Committee Recommendations ♦ □ *

V. MEDICAL STAFF REPORT:

A. Medical Staff meeting appointments and reappointments ♦ □ *

B. Medical Staff Rules and Regs revisions ♦ □ *

VI. NEW BUSINESS

A. Phillips monitoring system ♦ □ *

B. Athena Enterprise Temperature Detection System ♦ □ *

C. Budget Calendar FY 2022 ♦ □ *

D. Resolution for Operational Lease with Great River Health System ♦ □ *

E. Resolution for special election ♦ □ *

VII. EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE

Closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 21.5 1(l) to discuss patient care quality □ ♦ *

VIII. Approve quality report *

IX. ADJOURNMENT