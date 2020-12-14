HCHC Trustees Meeting Agenda

HCHC Trustees Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on December 14, 2020
MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Time: 12:00 p.m.
Virtual meeting via Zoom
Mission: To enhance the health of individuals and communities through high quality, effective and efficient services
Vision: To be the healthcare provider and employer of choice
Values: Quality, Service, Teamwork, Accountability, Respect and Trust
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. ROLL CALL
III. Consent agenda
A. Minutes of previous meeting & committees
B. Administrative Team Reports
IV. OLD BUSINESS
A. Construction update ♦ □
B. COVID-19 response ♦ □
C. Nominating Committee Recommendations ♦ □ *
V. MEDICAL STAFF REPORT:
A. Medical Staff meeting appointments and reappointments ♦ □ *
B. Medical Staff Rules and Regs revisions ♦ □ *
VI. NEW BUSINESS
A. Phillips monitoring system ♦ □ *
B. Athena Enterprise Temperature Detection System ♦ □ *
C. Budget Calendar FY 2022 ♦ □ *
D. Resolution for Operational Lease with Great River Health System ♦ □ *
E. Resolution for special election ♦ □ *
VII. EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE
Closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 21.5 1(l) to discuss patient care quality □ ♦ *
VIII. Approve quality report *
IX. ADJOURNMENT