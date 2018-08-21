HCHC TRUSTEES MEETING

HCHC TRUSTEES MEETINGWritten by John Kuhens on August 21, 2018
A new board member was approved at Tuesday’s meeting of the Henry County Health Center Board of Trustees. Karla McNamee will join the board replacing Ron Clouse who recently resigned. McNamee will take the oath of office at the September meeting. Also under old business CEO Robb Gardner updated the board on the progress of the various renovation projects happening on the HCHC campus. The parking lot project will begin in September. The new clinic for Dr. Michelle Tansey and Dr. Joseph Tansey will be finished in September and the work on Dr. Bouchey’s office is progressing. Park Place was recently inspected and was cited for only one minor deficiency. Gardner went over the medical staff bylaws revisions and medical staff rules and regulations. Most dealt with changing the way documents are worded and with updated terms . Discussion was held regarding hospital security and what HCHC should do to be pro-active. During the September meeting the board will enter into an agreement with Per Mar Security for 24 hour a day professional security. The board then entered into closed session to discuss patient care quality.