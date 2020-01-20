HCHC Trustees Board Meeting

HCHC Trustees Board MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on January 20, 2020
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Time: 12:00 p.m.
HCHC Board Room
III. Consent agenda
A. Minutes of previous meeting & committees
B. Administrative Team Reports
IV. OLD BUSINESS
A. US Bank Investment report ♦ □
B. EMS services ♦ □
C. Labor and Delivery services ♦ □
D. FY 2020 Finance quarterly review ♦ □
E. FY 2020 Operational Scorecard performance ♦ □
V. HOSPITAL INSPECTION: Towne
VI. MEDICAL STAFF REPORT:
A. Medical Staff meeting update ♦ □
VII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Set County Tax Budget Public Hearing Date ♦ □ *
B. Financing proposal for construction ♦ □ *
C. Compliance officer appointment ♦ □ *
D. 100th anniversary of first board of trustees meeting ♦ □
VIII. EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE
Closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 21.5 1(l) to discuss patient care quality □ ♦ *
IX. ADJOURNMENT