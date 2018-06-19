HCHC TRUSTEE MEETING

The Henry County Health Center Board of Trustees met Tuesday afternoon in regular session. Under old business they accepted the low bid for the first portion of work on the parking lot paving project. A low bid of $99,646was submitted by Hickey Contracting Company of Keokuk. The work will be completed by October 15th on the North employee parking lot and the South lot by Family Medicine. CEO Robb Gardner may give the contractor the authority to do $125,000 of paving as that is the amount the Trustees have approved in their budget. Gardner also updated the trustees on the progress of the clinic remodel and remodeling being done in Dr. Bouchey’s office, everything is moving smoothly. A Hobbie Award was given to long time local physician Dr. Fred Savage who is retiring soon. He has practiced medicine in the area for 42 years, also present at the meeting and introduced was Tyler Moeller who will take over Dr. Savages practice. Employees from the health center’s billing department gave a report on the MAP Award they recently received from the Healthcare Finance Management Association for outstanding service. A report on setting up a new electronic health records service informed the board of changes forthcoming with more action to be taken at the July meeting, which by the way will be held July 31st which according to board policy is held on the last Tuesday of July each year. The trustees then went into closed session to discuss legal matters.